Aishwarya Becomes First Asian and Indian Woman to Win at W2RC Portugal

Portugal, Sep 30 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Aishwarya Pissay has scripted history by becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win her class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, the fourth round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Competing in the Rally2 – women’s category, the 29-year-old not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a star-studded international field, marking a monumental breakthrough for Indian motorsport.

Racing as a privateer in what is widely regarded as the world’s toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya’s achievement has been hailed as a testament to perseverance, independence, and excellence.

With the backing of TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has established herself as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in motorsport across Asia.