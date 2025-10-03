Six Asian Teams gear up for Road to FIFA WC 26 Playoffs Epic Battles

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 3: Only six Asian sides remain in the running to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoffs Group Stage, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The contenders are divided into two groups. Qatar, UAE amd Oman are place din group A while Suadi Arabia , Iraq and Indonesia are in Group B.

They will battle for the two direct berths on offer, with only each group winner to progress, as they look to join the six teams that have already sealed their places at the global showpiece.

A final qualifying chance is available to the runners-up of each group, who will square off in a two-legged showdown across November 13 and 18.

This Knockout Stage will determine the AFC’s representative at the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, where they will have to fend off opponents from other confederations to claim one of two berths.

Oman is the sole cast member hunting a historic maiden FIFA World Cup appearance, with Indonesia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates aiming to qualify for a second time each, while Qatar and Saudi Arabia will hope to make it back-to-back participations.

The opening matchday gets underway at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium between Group A pair Oman (FIFA Rank: 78) and Qatar (53) on October 8.

Oman are seeking a breakthrough in their 10th Qualifiers campaign and can draw confidence from a 2-1 win when both teams last met in December 2024 in the Gulf Cup – their first victory in 11 matches, dating back to September 2009.