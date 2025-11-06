PM Modi’s heartwarming chat with World Cup-winning women’s cricket team goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the ICC World Cup winner women's team, filled with laughter and camaraderie, went viral, showcasing the Prime Minister’s light-hearted interaction with the newly crowned world champions.

PM Modi on Wednesday met the Indian women’s cricket team at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, to congratulate them on their historic ODI World Cup triumph.

PM Modi congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, dressed in smart formal dresses and with the winner’s medals around their neck, on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms.

The Indian team had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, amidst tight security measures. The side ended their wait for a major ICC trophy when they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet recalled meeting PM Modi in 2017 when they had met him without the trophy, and now that they were meeting him with the trophy, she said the side wishes to meet him more often.

Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana said PM Modi had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. She also spoke about how girls are doing well in all fields today, and it is because of PM Modi’s efforts.

Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma said she had been waiting to meet PM Modi and recalled their meeting in 2017 when he had asked them to keep working hard, and then they would achieve their dreams.