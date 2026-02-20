Gold Medal in Promiscuity: ‘Higher-Than-Expected Demand’ of Condoms in Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, 10,000 Free Condom Supply Depletes in Record Three Days

The Winter Olympics that started on 6 February 2026 have made headlines not because of the Olympians or medals but because of a shortage of condoms. Yes, you heard that right — the free condom stock at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for athletes ran out in just three days of the beginning of the Games. The organisers described the situation as a result of “higher-than-anticipated demand” for condoms as they confirmed plans to restock them.

As per a spokesperson of the local organising committee, the supply “temporarily depleted” across the Olympic Village, with over 2,800 athletes using 10,000 condoms within three days. He further elaborated on their plan to continuously replenish the stock throughout the Games till the closing ceremony on 22 February 2026.

Shortage Emerges Early

The stock shortage was first reported by the Italian newspaper La Stampa. The Games saw participation from 2,871 athletes who came to compete across venues in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio and Livigno. The issue was highlighted during Valentine’s week as International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams addressed the situation with characteristic understatement. Adams said, “Shows that Valentine’s Day is in full swing in the village.” He further added, “I think 10,000 have been used. So 2,800 athletes, you can go figure.”