“Trump Condom” Labelled “I’m HUUUUGE!”: US House Democrats Release 19 New Photographs of President Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Others From Epstein's Estate; Trump Says, “No Big Deal”

US House Democrats released 19 photographs linked to Jeffrey Epstein, featuring President Donald Trump and others.
Trump dismissed the images as “no big deal,” reiterating that he cut ties with Epstein in 2004.
Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, all Epstein-related documents must be publicly released by December 19, 2025.
The Trump and Epstein saga continues. On December 12, 2025, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released around 19 photographs, including images of the President of the United States (POTUS), former president Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, and other A-listers from different industries.
The photos are the latest indication of who attended Epstein’s estate and how influential figures from various sectors were linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Among the many photographs released from the Epstein estate, one image has drawn significant attention. It shows US President Donald Trump with six women whose faces were covered with black strips to protect their identities. The photograph dates back to long before Trump became the 45th president of the United States.
The POTUS has consistently been adamant about his controversial “friendship” with Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that he severed ties with him in 2004. Trump has claimed multiple times that he had no involvement in any Epstein-related activities.
In the newly released photographs, three images featured the POTUS. One of the pictures showed the 47th president of the United States on red packets with text that read, “Trump Condom $4.50.” The red packets, which carried an illustration of Trump, were placed above the caption, “I’m HUUUUGE!”
According to reports, the now-viral photographs are only the tip of the surface. The released images are part of a huge cache of data that reportedly includes over 95,000 images, which were handed over to investigators by the estate.
Trump responded to the photographs making headlines during a White House conference on Friday, where he brushed off the news as “no big deal.” He told reporters, “He (Jeffrey Epstein) was all over Palm Beach. He has photos with everybody. I mean, almost—there are hundreds and hundreds of people who have photos with him. So that’s no big deal.”
The photographs released by House Democrats also included several prominent names from different industries. One image shows the former president Bill Clinton posing with the late Jeffrey Epstein and his then girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Clinton has previously stated that he had no knowledge of the activities conducted at Epstein’s properties. He revealed that he travelled on Epstein’s private jet through a spokesperson.
Other images featured controversial director Woody Allen, who appeared to be sitting in his director’s chair while Epstein was standing right next to him.
Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia has targeted the White House for attempting to cover up the long-awaited release of the Epstein files. “It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” Garcia said.
After resisting and dismissing the idea of releasing the controversial Epstein files for a long time, Trump signed a bill on November 19, 2025, to release them.
He announced the decision in a social media post in which he also accused Democrats of having ties to the late sex offender. He wrote, “perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”
Earlier this year, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten was stripped of his royal titles due to his connection with Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein died in prison on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was convicted in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution.
According to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department has 30 days to release all documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As per the bill signed by Trump, all Epstein-related files must be disclosed to the public by December 19, 2025.
