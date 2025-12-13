“Trump Condom” Labelled “I’m HUUUUGE!”: US House Democrats Release 19 New Photographs of President Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Others From Epstein's Estate; Trump Says, “No Big Deal”

The Trump and Epstein saga continues. On December 12, 2025, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released around 19 photographs, including images of the President of the United States (POTUS), former president Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, and other A-listers from different industries.

The photos are the latest indication of who attended Epstein’s estate and how influential figures from various sectors were linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the many photographs released from the Epstein estate, one image has drawn significant attention. It shows US President Donald Trump with six women whose faces were covered with black strips to protect their identities. The photograph dates back to long before Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

The POTUS has consistently been adamant about his controversial “friendship” with Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that he severed ties with him in 2004. Trump has claimed multiple times that he had no involvement in any Epstein-related activities.

In the newly released photographs, three images featured the POTUS. One of the pictures showed the 47th president of the United States on red packets with text that read, “Trump Condom $4.50.” The red packets, which carried an illustration of Trump, were placed above the caption, “I’m HUUUUGE!”