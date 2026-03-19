IFL 2025-26: Phrangki Buam's brace powers Shillong Lajong to top of table

Lajong equalised against the run of play in the first-half injury-time. Everbrightson Sana managed to get behind Papuia, getting onto the end of a long ball. Though the danger seemed to have been averted, Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia lunged in with both feet, forcing the referee to point to the spot. Buam hit the underside of the cross-bar with a powerful spot-kick and saw the ball fall inside the line. Both sides went into the dressing rooms on level terms.