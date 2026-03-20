IPL 2026: After phenomenal SMAT, Anukul Roy aims for a regular spot in KKR's line-up

"So, it was a challenge in that match, as I didn't have wickets in my hand. In batting, I was trying to implement what I used to do well in earlier matches. Earlier, I used to do well in two matches, but now, I do well in 7-8 matches. So, I was more focused on that – like this year, I will have to do a lot for my team and myself -- only then I will get a chance, and someone will spot me. So, I was focused on all these things."