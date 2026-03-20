IPL 2026: Nissanka, Mendis, Chameera get NOCs; Hasaranga, Pathirana, Thushara, Malinga to undergo fitness tests

With IPL 2026 to begin on March 28, Chameera and Nissanka will now link up with Delhi Capitals, while Mendis will join Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pathirana, who is to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been on the sidelines after a hamstring injury ruled him out of Sri Lanka’s campaign in the mid-way of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.