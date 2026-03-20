South Africa women to host India and Australia for multi-format series

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki shared his excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “We are delighted to host two of the world's top teams in India and Australia for what promises to be a thrilling home summer for the Proteas Women. These tours will showcase the very best of international women's cricket and boost the encouraging increase in fan attendance, as we continue to welcome growing crowds across the country to watch world-class players compete at some of our iconic venues.”