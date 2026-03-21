Karnataka’s Tumakuru set to host its maiden ITF Women’s W35 event in May

Speaking on the development, Priyank M. Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, and Sr. Vice President, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, “Hosting an international women’s tennis tournament in Tumakuru reflects our vision of expanding world-class sporting opportunities beyond major centres. It is encouraging to see districts like Tumakuru emerge as new sporting hubs, supported by strong infrastructure and grassroots development. This initiative will not only strengthen Karnataka’s presence on the global tennis map but also inspire young talent across the state to pursue the sport at a competitive level. I thank Hon’ble Dr. Parameshwara for once again establishing Tumakuru on the Global Tennis map.”