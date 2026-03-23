India’s Anuhith Gosala clinches gold at Global Esports Games

Sharing his thoughts on the victory, Team India’s Clash Royale gold medallist Gosala, said, “This moment is surreal. To win the Grand Finals here in India, in front of a home crowd, makes it even more emotional. The preparation was relentless, the pressure was intense, and every match tested my limits, but that’s what makes this victory so special. Hearing the cheers, feeling that energy, and lifting this title for the country is an indescribable pride. This is for India, and for everyone who believes in us. I hope this win inspires many others to follow in our path.”