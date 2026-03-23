NZC to pursue NZ20 franchise league as preferred option for domestic T20 competition

Several changes to the original NZ20 proposal needed to be negotiated before a final decision was made. "In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women’s domestic T20 competition, and that it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC’s strategic commitment to the women’s game. Ensuring regional representation of NZ20 teams so fans and aspiring young cricketers can see their heroes in action is also very important to the Board, as is the question of ownership and control, including equity in the competition."