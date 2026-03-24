Indian women's team to participate in FIFA Series 2026 in Kenya

The Blue Tigresses will face hosts Kenya in the semifinal on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semifinal earlier that day at 16:30 IST. The semifinal winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. Any match that ends in a draw will go straight to a penalty shootout, with no extra time. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.