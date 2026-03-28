Andhra Pradesh crowned winners of 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship

Talking about the successful completion of the Championship, which was hosted by the Haryana Deaf Cricket Association, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, “Over the past five days, we have witnessed exceptional talent, determination, and true sportsmanship displayed by our incredible deaf athletes, and it was truly a commendable performance we saw here today by both the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Teams, who gave it their all. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Chief Guest and former Indian Cricketer, Gursharan Singh ji, for giving us his valuable time and being present here for this event.”