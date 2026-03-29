Asian Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Lovlina get byes, Jadumani handed tough bout in first round

In the women’s draw, Preeti Pawar will face Elina Bazarova (KAZ) in the 54 kg category, while Priya takes on Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) in the 60 kg. Minakshi will face Japan’s Yuka Sadamatsu, while Pooja Rani goes up against Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Ryabets. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankushita Boro, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, and Alfiya Patahan advance with byes, according to information received from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday.