Asian Boxing C’ships: Preeti, Deepak start India’s campaign with wins

On the men’s side, Vishvanath Suresh opens against Bekzat Ergeshov (KGZ), while Jadumani Singh faces top seed Rui Yamaguchi (JPN) in a tough 55 kg bout. Sachin will take on Buyandalai Bayarkhuu (MGL), and Aditya Pratap Singh faces Mouda Alhawsaw (KSA). Ankush and Narender progress with byes, while Akash, Lokesh, and Harsh Choudhary are also set for key bouts in their respective categories.