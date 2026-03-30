India eye first-ever victory in Kochi as Blue Tigers return after 10 years to face Hong Kong

It may have been a decade since India last played in Kochi, but what was the last time India won a game there? Never. That's a piece of history Khalid Jamil's men will be out to write. During the 1980s, 1990s and the early 2000s, India played against many giants of not just Asian but world football in the Nehru Cup in Kochi. Teams like Italy, Hungary, Morocco, Uruguay, Algeria, Iceland, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Iraq, and China have graced this football-crazy city. But India could not register a win against any.