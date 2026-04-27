How 2 Men Smashed Through A Marathon Barrier Long Thought Unbreakable

On May 6 1954, Sir Roger Bannister did what was deemed impossible in athletics: he ran a mile in less than four minutes.

The milestone was celebrated worldwide, not just by athletics fans. It was considered at the time to be a similar achievement to scaling Mount Everest for the first time, which Sir Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay had done the year before.

On Sunday, Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha achieved a breakthrough comparable to Bannister’s some 72 years ago: running the 42 kilometres of a marathon in less than two hours.

Let’s break down this new benchmark and work out how these athletes were able to do it.

What happened in London?

Sawe smashed the men’s world record by an astonishing 65 seconds in winning the event in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Kejelcha – remarkably running in his first marathon – also crossed the line in under two hours (1:59:41).

The race was blisteringly fast. Even third-place getter Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world record – set in 2023 by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in the United States – by seven seconds (finishing in 2:00:28).

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Sawe ran quicker as the marathon went on, covering the second half of the race in 59:01. He pulled clear of Kejelcha after about 30 kilometres and made his solo break in the final two kilometres.

After the race, Sawe said: