FIFA World Cup 2026: The Knockout Stage Gets Closer as Round of 32 is Getting Stacked

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Norway are back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence, and they showed they belong. A 3-2 win over Senegal sent them through from Group I alongside France. Erling Haaland had scored twice in their 4-1 opener against Iraq.

Brazil topped Group C in style, with Vinicius Junior netting twice in a 3-0 win over Scotland, finishing with seven points and a +6 goal difference. Morocco joined them from the same group, also finishing on seven points with one draw and two wins.

Switzerland finished top of Group B with seven points, while Canada advanced in second place despite losing to the Swiss in their final game. Canada had earlier thrashed Qatar 6-0 in a standout result. Bosnia and Herzegovina rounded out Group B's qualifiers, going through as one of the eight best third-place teams after a 3-1 win over Qatar.

South Africa produced one of the biggest stories of the group stage, beating South Korea 1-0 to reach the knockout rounds for the very first time.

Ecuador also caused a major upset, beating Germany 2-1 in a nail-biting game to squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast made history of their own, reaching the knockouts for the first time after Nicolas Pepe scored twice in a 2-0 win over Curacao.

From Group F, Netherlands topped the table with seven points after beating Tunisia 3-1, while Japan went through in second with five points. Sweden also advanced as one of the best third-placed sides, collecting four points.

Not everyone gets to stay. Haiti were the first team eliminated, losing both their opening games. Turkiye, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia, and Curacao followed them out of the tournament. Curacao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, put up a fight but could not find the results they needed to progress.

Confirmed Fixture So Far

For now, few of the fixtures for Round of 32 has been confirmed with Germany facing Paraguay, South Africa will go toe-to-toe against Canada, and so far the biggest match announced is Netherlands taking on Morocco. USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and at last an interesting fixture, as Brazil will take on Japan.

With the round of 32 kicking off on June 28, the real drama is only just beginning.