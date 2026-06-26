FIFA World Cup 2026: The Knockout Stage Gets Closer as Round of 32 is Getting Stacked

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in its final days of the group stage, and the picture is becoming clearer. Teams are either celebrating a spot in the knockouts or booking their flights home. So far, the tournament has given us a flood of emotions, from favourites to dark horses and also the surprises have proven why this 2026 FIFA World Cup is getting more exciting as we reach the Knockout stage.
This is the largest World Cup in history. The tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams, and with that came a brand-new stage, the round of 32, introduced for the first time at a World Cup. The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-place finishers, advance to the knockouts.
The round of 32 runs from June 28 to July 3, followed by the round of 16 from July 4 to 7, then the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final on July 19.
One other key change this year: FIFA is using head-to-head records instead of goal difference as the primary tie-breaker for teams level on points, a first at a World Cup.
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Mexico were the first team to qualify for the knockouts, after taking top spot in Group A with a 1-0 win over South Korea. The co-hosts had started their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa and later ended Czechia's hopes with a dominant 3-1 victory. Mexico swept their group by earning 9 points in total.
USA, the second co-host to advance, beat Australia 2-0 to top Group D, having already sent a strong message with a 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay on opening day. Though they lost to Turkey still doesn’t affect them briefly.
Germany made a powerful return to form after early exits in both 2018 and 2022, booking their round of 32 spot with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast to lead Group E. They had opened the tournament with a massive 7-1 win over Curacao.
Argentina sealed their place with a 2-0 win over Austria, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and breaking the World Cup all-time scoring record with his 18th goal. The reigning champions had also started in style, with Messi scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 opening win over Algeria.
France, pre-tournament favourites, secured their spot with a 3-0 win over Iraq, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice, just as he had done in their 3-1 opening win over Senegal.
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Norway are back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence, and they showed they belong. A 3-2 win over Senegal sent them through from Group I alongside France. Erling Haaland had scored twice in their 4-1 opener against Iraq.
Brazil topped Group C in style, with Vinicius Junior netting twice in a 3-0 win over Scotland, finishing with seven points and a +6 goal difference. Morocco joined them from the same group, also finishing on seven points with one draw and two wins.
Switzerland finished top of Group B with seven points, while Canada advanced in second place despite losing to the Swiss in their final game. Canada had earlier thrashed Qatar 6-0 in a standout result. Bosnia and Herzegovina rounded out Group B's qualifiers, going through as one of the eight best third-place teams after a 3-1 win over Qatar.
South Africa produced one of the biggest stories of the group stage, beating South Korea 1-0 to reach the knockout rounds for the very first time.
Ecuador also caused a major upset, beating Germany 2-1 in a nail-biting game to squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams.
Ivory Coast made history of their own, reaching the knockouts for the first time after Nicolas Pepe scored twice in a 2-0 win over Curacao.
From Group F, Netherlands topped the table with seven points after beating Tunisia 3-1, while Japan went through in second with five points. Sweden also advanced as one of the best third-placed sides, collecting four points.
Not everyone gets to stay. Haiti were the first team eliminated, losing both their opening games. Turkiye, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, Czechia, and Curacao followed them out of the tournament. Curacao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, put up a fight but could not find the results they needed to progress.
For now, few of the fixtures for Round of 32 has been confirmed with Germany facing Paraguay, South Africa will go toe-to-toe against Canada, and so far the biggest match announced is Netherlands taking on Morocco. USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and at last an interesting fixture, as Brazil will take on Japan.
With the round of 32 kicking off on June 28, the real drama is only just beginning.
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