Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

FOOTBALL LEGEND Lionel Messi will no longer continue his international career with his national team Argentina. Messi announced his official retirement on his Instagram account. Lionel Messi went through his father’s death and talked about whether he’ll be able to continue football or not. On August 31, 2026, the 39-year-old wrote a letter on social media, “It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come.”

“I swear to you that I always gave it my all - not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

After his announcement, his match against Spain in the World Cup final will now be remembered as his last in an Argentina jersey. Messi was able to win everything with his country after being called “an international failure.” He believes that he’s given his all to his teammates and family. He even said that he already wrote the letter on July 21, 2026, but wasn't convinced until his father's death

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