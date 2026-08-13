Lionel Messi Unsure About His Future After Father’s Demise: Football Star Messi Having Doubts On Continuing His Football Career After Jorge Messi’s Death

For Messi, his father was more than just his guardian but a mentor as well. Jorge worked as a supervisor at a metal factory in Rosario before he became his son’s agent and business manager, supporting him closely through his rise to fame. Messi’s letter also describes the reason behind his tears seen throughout the FIFA World Cup. He promised his father that he will reach the Final so he could attend and he waited for his message from him after every match.

Jorge’s health worsened a week later after the tournament began and Messi realized that the situation was serious. Despite this, Messi led his team to the final once again and hoped to bring his father one more trophy, though his body could not carry him all the way to the top and Argentina lost the final to Spain. When he returned home afterward, his father mistakenly believed the final had been lost on penalties, and the two never got a chance to discuss the match properly.

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Messi Played But For How Long That Is Uncertain

Despite hinting that his career may be near to its end, Messi returned on the pitch in Inter Miami colors. Four days after his father’s passing, Messi was back on the pitch, having returned from Rosario to lay his father to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday before flying back to Florida, USA. He entered the pitch after 45 minutes in the second half to a big ovation from the crowd.