Lionel Messi Unsure About His Future After Father’s Demise: Football Star Messi Having Doubts On Continuing His Football Career After Jorge Messi’s Death

Key Points:
Messi's father Jorge died August 8, 2026, after suffering from a long illness, he's been there for him since day 1.
Jorge Messi been Messi's mentor and agent since his early Barcelona days. Unfortunately, he passed away in his home city, Rosario.
Despite retirement hints, Messi remains under contract, choosing to play through grief as the football world rallies behind him.
AUGUST MONTH FOR LIONEL MESSI would be remembered as his worst month this year. On August 8, 2026, Messi lost his father after suffering from a long illness that hadn't surfaced in the public before his death. Jorge remained on his side from Day 1 of his career from Barcelona to Argentina. After four days of Jorge’s passing, his son posted an emotional letter for his father on August 12, 2026, on his social media. He admitted that he is having doubts about his future and whether he will be able to continue playing football or not.
His fans and friends came together on social media to offer their condolences. The whole football community gave him support in tough times like this.
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Jorge Messi passed away at a medical clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario after battling with a long illness. In his tribute, Lionel Messi wrote that he does not feel like continuing to play football after his father’s loss, or whether he will be able to carry on. He wished for his father to stay a bit longer just to finish the journey they started together.
For Messi, his father was more than just his guardian but a mentor as well. Jorge worked as a supervisor at a metal factory in Rosario before he became his son’s agent and business manager, supporting him closely through his rise to fame. Messi’s letter also describes the reason behind his tears seen throughout the FIFA World Cup. He promised his father that he will reach the Final so he could attend and he waited for his message from him after every match.
Jorge’s health worsened a week later after the tournament began and Messi realized that the situation was serious. Despite this, Messi led his team to the final once again and hoped to bring his father one more trophy, though his body could not carry him all the way to the top and Argentina lost the final to Spain. When he returned home afterward, his father mistakenly believed the final had been lost on penalties, and the two never got a chance to discuss the match properly.
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Despite hinting that his career may be near to its end, Messi returned on the pitch in Inter Miami colors. Four days after his father’s passing, Messi was back on the pitch, having returned from Rosario to lay his father to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday before flying back to Florida, USA. He entered the pitch after 45 minutes in the second half to a big ovation from the crowd.
The match didn’t go in Miami’s favour, Messi was unable to prevent Inter Miami from losing 3-2 to Club Leon. The defeat knocked them out from the Leagues Cup knockout stage after they finished with just one win and lost two. The football world responded with warmth and respect. Inter Miami’s head coach Guillermo Hoyos said losing a father is a very painful experience that can take a long time to process, adding that his own father was his guide and that he understood the weight of such a loss. Even the coach of opposing team Javier Gandolfi praised Messi, calling him the best player in history, both on the pitch and in the way he carries himself.
For now, there is no formal announcement from Messi on his retirement. He remains under contract with Inter Miami, and his comments so far point towards a point of uncertainty about his future rather than a confirmed decision to step away. After his return on the pitch, it suggests that Messi wants to keep playing through his time of grief rather than stopping immediately. The whole world shows their support for Messi in his emotional times and are hoping to see him stay strong.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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