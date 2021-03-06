Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Covid19 Survivors Likely To Be Affected By Cognitive Complications
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Covid19 Survivors Likely To Be Affected By Cognitive Complications

These conditions affect people's capacity to work effectively, drive, manage finances, make informed decisions and participate in daily family activities

0
cognitive complications
Covid-19 survivors may be affected by neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications. Pixabay

A large proportion of Covid-19 survivors may be affected by neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications, say, researchers, including one of Indian-origin. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, found that in the short term, a wide range of neuropsychiatric problems was reported.

A study carried out showed 95 percent of clinically stable Covid-19 patients had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other studies found between 17-42 percent of patients experienced affective disorders, such as depression. “Understanding the neuropsychiatric and cognitive consequences of Covid-19 is important as millions of people have been affected by the virus, and many cases go undetected,” said researcher Sanjay Kumar from Oxford Brookes University.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“These conditions affect people’s capacity to work effectively, drive, manage finances, make informed decisions and participate in daily family activities,” Kumar added. The study also revealed that the main short-term cognitive problems were found to be impaired attention (reported by 45 percent of patients) and impaired memory (between 13-28 percent of patients).

ALSO READ: Just One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19

In the long term, neuropsychiatric problems and cognitive complications were mostly affective disorders and fatigue, as well as impaired attention (reported by 44 percent of patients) and memory (reported between 28-50 percent of patients). The researchers involved more than 200 patients with mild to severe Covid-19 infection. “Detailed cognitive evaluation and robust monitoring of patients should be considered in order to detect new neurological cases,” Kumar noted. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCovid19 Death: Intellectual Disability Appears To Be A Risk Factor
Next articleHow To Change Your Routine To Decrease Anxiety

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Business

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada