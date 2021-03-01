Monday, March 1, 2021
Just One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19
Just One Vaccine Shot Reduces The Risk Of Being Hospitalized By Covid-19

A single vaccine shot of either jab cuts the chance of needing hospital treatment by more than 90 percent

vaccine shot
Deaths among the over-75s have dropped by 40 percent. Pixabay

Just one vaccine shot reduces the risk of being hospitalized by Covid-19 by more than 90 percent, according to new findings, Daily Mail reported. Public health officials have told Ministers in the UK that the remarkable results apply for both the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, with the British jab proving slightly more effective, the report said.

The new one-dose vaccination figures were calculated by comparing Covid hospitalization rates in those who have received their first dose with those of a similar age who haven’t. The report said it helps to explain why the numbers being hospitalized are falling so rapidly in the oldest age groups. Deaths among the over-75s have dropped by 40 percent, while the number of over-85s being admitted to intensive care units with Covid has dropped close to zero.

The strong results for the Oxford vaccine are a rebuke to the German authorities, which last month advised against its use in the over-65s, Daily Mail said. The vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are stunningly effective at preventing recipients from becoming seriously ill from Covid 19, new analysis shows. It is even better than the Pfizer jab at stopping people from getting so sick that they need to be admitted to hospital, Ministers have been told, according to the report.

vaccine shot
Oxford University and AstraZeneca are stunningly effective. Pixabay

A single vaccine shot of either jab cuts the chance of needing hospital treatment by more than 90 percent, ‘real world’ results from the NHS vaccination program show. “But the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, shunned by millions across Europe because of concerns over trial data, is proving slightly more effective at stopping severe Covid-19 illness than the Pfizer jab”, Daily Mail said.

Its apparent superiority even holds among over-70s, The Mail on Sunday understands, vindicating the UK drug regulator’s decision to approve it for use in older people. The figures were calculated by comparing Covid hospitalization rates across England in those who have received the first dose of vaccine in the NHS rollout, to those of a similar age who have not.

They follow a Scottish study of Covid hospitalization rates, published last week, which came to similar conclusions. Edinburgh University researchers found that by the fourth week after injection, “the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19 by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively”. Among over-80s, who are at the highest risk of severe illness, a single dose cut the risk of needing hospital treatment by 81 percent from week four onwards, when the results from both types were combined, the report said. (IANS/SP)

