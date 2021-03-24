Study: Hardware To Blame For 82% Of Laptop Issues

More than 82 percent of laptop distresses are hardware-related compared to just 18 percent of software-related, a new study said on Tuesday.

According to a new white paper released by Onsitego, a leading brand in after-sales services of devices and appliances the pandemic has led to an uptake in the use of laptops and also the troubles related to it.

”The over usage of laptops and not being aware of how to correctly maintain them has led to a spike in the number of laptop problems reported by consumers. This white paper gives us interesting insights into some of the most common laptop problems that consumers face today,” Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego said in a statement.

Within hardware, while display and keyboard-related problems were expected to be the topmost, surprisingly Wi-Fi connectivity emerged as the highest that stood at 27 percent of all laptop service requests. 18 percent accounted for keyboard and trackpad-related issues followed by the display at 15 percent and battery and charging-related glitches at 8 percent.

All other hindrances, such as audio, Bluetooth, exhaust fans, hard disk, overheating, physical damage, power button, and webcam, accounted for around just 2 percent of laptops serviced.

In the software category, the primary concerns are around resource-hungry applications that accounted for almost half (50 percent) of all laptop service requests.

This is followed by a whopping 41 percent reporting their laptop getting hung in the middle of their usage due to inefficient background apps, malware, or viruses, and lastly, the issues faced due to windows updates stood at a minimal 4 percent.

But getting a laptop priced above Rs 50,000 can cost anywhere between 40 percent and 90 percent of the laptop’s price.

The report also finds that typically, customers spending more than Rs 50,000 tend to opt for laptops from Apple, and if opting for laptops below Rs 50,000, they prefer laptops sold by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. (IANS/KB)