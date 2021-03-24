Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Study: Hardware To Blame For 82% Of Laptop Issues
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Study: Hardware To Blame For 82% Of Laptop Issues

Getting a laptop priced above Rs 50,000 can cost anywhere between 40 percent and 90 percent of the laptop's price

0
Hardware
Inefficient background applications, malware, or viruses cause laptops to become hung in the middle. Pexels

More than 82 percent of laptop distresses are hardware-related compared to just 18 percent of software-related, a new study said on Tuesday.

According to a new white paper released by Onsitego, a leading brand in after-sales services of devices and appliances the pandemic has led to an uptake in the use of laptops and also the troubles related to it.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

”The over usage of laptops and not being aware of how to correctly maintain them has led to a spike in the number of laptop problems reported by consumers. This white paper gives us interesting insights into some of the most common laptop problems that consumers face today,” Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego said in a statement.

Hardware
Customers who spend more than Rs 50,000 on a laptop are more likely to choose Apple, according to the survey. Pexels

Within hardware, while display and keyboard-related problems were expected to be the topmost, surprisingly Wi-Fi connectivity emerged as the highest that stood at 27 percent of all laptop service requests. 18 percent accounted for keyboard and trackpad-related issues followed by the display at 15 percent and battery and charging-related glitches at 8 percent.

All other hindrances, such as audio, Bluetooth, exhaust fans, hard disk, overheating, physical damage, power button, and webcam, accounted for around just 2 percent of laptops serviced.

In the software category, the primary concerns are around resource-hungry applications that accounted for almost half (50 percent) of all laptop service requests.

This is followed by a whopping 41 percent reporting their laptop getting hung in the middle of their usage due to inefficient background apps, malware, or viruses, and lastly, the issues faced due to windows updates stood at a minimal 4 percent.

ALSO READ: IObit Screen Recorder – Get HD Videos Without Watermark for Free

But getting a laptop priced above Rs 50,000 can cost anywhere between 40 percent and 90 percent of the laptop’s price.

The report also finds that typically, customers spending more than Rs 50,000 tend to opt for laptops from Apple, and if opting for laptops below Rs 50,000, they prefer laptops sold by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleWhere to Find the Best Chocolate in the World
Next articleApple Extends Free Educational Services For Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more
Lead Story

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new...
Read more

A Pre-And Post-Workout Hair Care Regime To Help You Achieve Healthy Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
As the temperature starts soaring in this part of the year, working out gets increasingly difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make...
Read more

Prioritizing Period Education And Protection Is The Key To Make More Girls Stay In School

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Prioritizing period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school, says Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar....
Read more

Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spring brings a promise of fresh beginnings. It's time for our skin to breathe new life and cast away thick balms and heavy lotions...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada