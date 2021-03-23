IObit Screen Recorder – Get HD Videos Without Watermark for Free

Want a free screen recorder to record high-definition videos while no watermark attached? Try IObit Screen Recorder today to enjoy a pleasant record process, without limitation of recording time.

People Suffers Before the Release of IObit Screen Recorder

For a long time, people suffer from the watermark of a paid screen recorder. You got no way to remove it without the help of extra video editing software. And you can not record your screen as long as you expect as some providers limit the time you can use their software to record. The only way out is to pay more.

But now, you can say goodbye to all paid screen recording tools full of limitations. The IObit Screen Recorder is published now, with a lot of new features you never heard of before. The most exciting news is that this is a free screen recorder. Yes, 100% free. And there is no time limitation.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The Main Features of IObit Screen Recorder

Let’s go through the main functions of this new desktop application.

HD Recording Without Lagging

This is the most valuable feature from my point of view. People are increasingly demanding high-definition videos. But recording an HD video takes more CPU or memory resources from your computer. But the IObit team achieves an average of 8% CPU utilization, making your recording process extremely smooth.

Take Screenshots While Recording

You can not record video & audio and take screen capture simultaneously until the release of IObit Screen Recorder. The IObit team breaks through technical barriers to make dynamic and static parallelly possible. Whenever you want to catch the exciting moment when recording, just press F11.

Keep or Leave Watermark, You Decide

IObit Screen Recorder gives you the choice to keep or remove the watermark. You can easily configure this by checking or unchecking the “Add watermark to video” checkbox on the setting area of this software.

Clip Your Video Or Audio After Recording

The IObit Screen Recorder provides you with the basic edit functions. You can cut the segments of your video or audio you don’t want to keep before save it.

The IObit Online Screen Recorder

Besides install the IObit Screen Recorder on your Windows system, you can also get a video from its free online screen recorder. Chrome, Firefox, and Opera are fully supported at present. No matter you are a Windows user or a Mac user, you can easily get a WebM video.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Launched GetCETgo Programme For KCET, JEE, NEET Candidates

The Bottom Line

Get a clean video without watermarks with the free IObit Screen Recorder today and keep every valuable and exciting moment of your screen. IObit Screen Recorder helps you record and save your precious memories.

(Disclaimer: This article is sponsored and hence promotes links of commercial interest.)