Thursday, July 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Get Your Styling Tips From Bollywood's 'Turbanator' Diljit Dosanjh
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead StoryLife Style

Get Your Styling Tips From Bollywood’s ‘Turbanator’ Diljit Dosanjh

'Turbanator' Dosanjh talks fashion

0
Get Your Fashion Tips From Diljit Dosanjh
Dosanjh Talks fashion and more. IANS

Artiste Diljit Dosanjh shot to the limelight with his film ‘Udta Punjab’; but the protagonist Sartaj Singh is unlike Dosanjh in real life, at least when it comes to his fashion sensibilities.

The youth icon is admired by millions of millennials and Generation Z followers, making him the perfect choice as brand ambassador for Swiss timepiece maker Tissot. Being a world leader in the watch industry, the brand is determined to stay ahead of the curve and also on the wrists of the fashion-forward in the country.

Follow us on Facebook to keep up with the fashion trends!!

IANSlife caught up with the multi-talented Punjabi singer to talk about fashion and cinema. Read Excerpts:

Would you agree your style is Athleisure and do you pick your outfits or do the stylists play a big role?

Dosanjh: I would say my style is relaxed yet in line with the latest trends in fashion. I love athleisure outfits as they are super comfortable yet stylish. In fact for ‘Good Newz’ promotions, I mainly sported athleisure looks.

Anyone who knows me or follows me on social media can easily tell that I switch between Sporty to Street. I don’t follow anyone for my styling inspiration, I create my own style. Being a ‘turbanator’, the way I think about fashion is very different from others. I think I still haven’t found a stylist whose fashion thoughts align with mine!

Currently which luxury brand is your favourite and what do you like about it?

Dosanjh: My current or you can say all-time favourites include Balenciaga and Gucci bomber jackets; and Tissot T Race and Tissot T-sport chronographs.

Get Your Fashion Tips From Diljit Dosanjh
He creates my own style. Being a ‘turbanator’, the way he thinks about fashion is very different from others. He is yet to find a stylist whose fashion thoughts align with his. Wikimedia Commons

Would you say your on-screen style is a far cry from how you dress off-screen? If the role allows it, would you like to experiment?

Dosanjh: I have been fortunate to have the chance to portray different roles in my movies. All the movies I have done so far have been very different in terms of styling. In ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Jatt & Juliet’ I have played a cop, in ‘Soorma’ I was mostly in sportswear, in ‘Phillauri’ I played a village boy so the sartorial choices were made keeping that in mind.

Overall, I feel the on-screen style that is the closest to how I am off-screen would be my last release – ‘Good Newz’! I am not that flashy, but I do love to wear activewear from luxury brands!

Who amongst your peers do you follow on social media for their fashion and the one male celebrity whose sense of style you admire?

Get Your Fashion Tips From Diljit Dosanjh
His style is relaxed yet in line with the latest trends in fashion. Wikimedia Commons

Dosanjh: Nobody! I follow and create my own style.

Your association with Tissot makes the brand more youthful and fun, do you agree?

Dasanjh: Tissot has been a marquee timekeeper for global sports like NBA, MotoGP, Ice Hockey and many more. The brand already has had a sporty, youthful and fun appeal to it. These attributes I have always admired.

Also Read: Here’s if Shyness Can Be Considered an Illness

Whether it’s a sporting arena, a boardroom meeting, a quiet dinner, or an outing with friends, a Tissot watch befits every occasion. For me, it’s interesting to choose from many bezel designs, coloured dials and strap options. While the brand has given me choices it also helps me keep my watch game on-point at all times.

Your favourite Tissot timepiece?

Dasanjh: Tissot Seastar Quartz Chronograph (orange strap) and Tissot T Race (Navy blue strap) are my favourites. (IANS)

Previous articleYogi Government to Ensure Social Distancing During Bakrid
Next articleBJP asks Bollywood to Renounce its Links with Pakistan’s Spy Agency ISI

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Remembering The Legacy of Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of a name that is now synonymous to revolution, to rebellion, Chandra Shekar Azad. Many Freedom fighters...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Add these Five Ingredients To Boost Your Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian way of nutrition offers a combination of power-packed foods that not only improve immunity but also ensures 'Sarvagunn Sampann' health. Kavita Devgan, Nutrition...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission Ready for Launch

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission, scheduled to launch on July 30, has cleared its Flight Readiness Review which is an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Remembering The Legacy of Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of a name that is now synonymous to revolution, to rebellion, Chandra Shekar Azad. Many Freedom fighters...
Read more

Add these Five Ingredients To Boost Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian way of nutrition offers a combination of power-packed foods that not only improve immunity but also ensures 'Sarvagunn Sampann' health. Kavita Devgan, Nutrition...
Read more

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission Ready for Launch

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission, scheduled to launch on July 30, has cleared its Flight Readiness Review which is an...
Read more

Reasons Why Your Fuel Injector Pump Is Failing and How to Fix It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fuel injector pump performance is closely related to your engine performance. If your diesel car has a fuel supply issue, it will starve to...
Read more

Rebuilding Domestic Travel Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the travel industry continues to face unprecedented impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the worlds leading digital travel platforms is committed to...
Read more

We all Need to Play Our Part to Ensure That we Create Less Pollution: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda hopes people will restart responsibly after the Covid-19 lockdown, and feels everyone has a part to play in making the planet...
Read more

I Feel Like a 12-year-Old on a Bicycle: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza says she feels like a 12-year-old when she rides a bicycle. Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of...
Read more

Working with Khiladi Kumar was Like a Dream Come True: Amika Shail

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amika Shail describes the experience of working with superstar Akshay Kumar as a dream come true. Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada