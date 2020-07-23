Get Your Styling Tips From Bollywood’s ‘Turbanator’ Diljit Dosanjh

Artiste Diljit Dosanjh shot to the limelight with his film ‘Udta Punjab’; but the protagonist Sartaj Singh is unlike Dosanjh in real life, at least when it comes to his fashion sensibilities.

The youth icon is admired by millions of millennials and Generation Z followers, making him the perfect choice as brand ambassador for Swiss timepiece maker Tissot. Being a world leader in the watch industry, the brand is determined to stay ahead of the curve and also on the wrists of the fashion-forward in the country.

Follow us on Facebook to keep up with the fashion trends!!

IANSlife caught up with the multi-talented Punjabi singer to talk about fashion and cinema. Read Excerpts:

Would you agree your style is Athleisure and do you pick your outfits or do the stylists play a big role?

Dosanjh: I would say my style is relaxed yet in line with the latest trends in fashion. I love athleisure outfits as they are super comfortable yet stylish. In fact for ‘Good Newz’ promotions, I mainly sported athleisure looks.

Anyone who knows me or follows me on social media can easily tell that I switch between Sporty to Street. I don’t follow anyone for my styling inspiration, I create my own style. Being a ‘turbanator’, the way I think about fashion is very different from others. I think I still haven’t found a stylist whose fashion thoughts align with mine!

Currently which luxury brand is your favourite and what do you like about it?

Dosanjh: My current or you can say all-time favourites include Balenciaga and Gucci bomber jackets; and Tissot T Race and Tissot T-sport chronographs.

Would you say your on-screen style is a far cry from how you dress off-screen? If the role allows it, would you like to experiment?

Dosanjh: I have been fortunate to have the chance to portray different roles in my movies. All the movies I have done so far have been very different in terms of styling. In ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Jatt & Juliet’ I have played a cop, in ‘Soorma’ I was mostly in sportswear, in ‘Phillauri’ I played a village boy so the sartorial choices were made keeping that in mind.

Overall, I feel the on-screen style that is the closest to how I am off-screen would be my last release – ‘Good Newz’! I am not that flashy, but I do love to wear activewear from luxury brands!

Who amongst your peers do you follow on social media for their fashion and the one male celebrity whose sense of style you admire?

Dosanjh: Nobody! I follow and create my own style.

Your association with Tissot makes the brand more youthful and fun, do you agree?

Dasanjh: Tissot has been a marquee timekeeper for global sports like NBA, MotoGP, Ice Hockey and many more. The brand already has had a sporty, youthful and fun appeal to it. These attributes I have always admired.

Also Read: Here’s if Shyness Can Be Considered an Illness

Whether it’s a sporting arena, a boardroom meeting, a quiet dinner, or an outing with friends, a Tissot watch befits every occasion. For me, it’s interesting to choose from many bezel designs, coloured dials and strap options. While the brand has given me choices it also helps me keep my watch game on-point at all times.

Your favourite Tissot timepiece?

Dasanjh: Tissot Seastar Quartz Chronograph (orange strap) and Tissot T Race (Navy blue strap) are my favourites. (IANS)