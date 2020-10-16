Friday, October 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Survey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Survey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India

Nu-Shakti - a Brand of Royal DSM Reported India's Diet Paradox

0
Diet
Nu-Shakti - a brand of Royal DSM - released its report on India's 'Diet Paradox' that highlights the importance of a healthy immune system. Unsplash

As many as 97 percent of Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ make a conscious effort to add nutritive elements or additional supplements to their diet, reveals a survey.

Nu-Shakti – a brand of Royal DSM – released its report on India’s ‘Diet Paradox’ that highlights the importance of a healthy immune system in protecting people from infections and ailments, the report stresses the role of adequate nutrition in building immunity.

Based on a survey conducted with more than a thousand people across all age groups in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, it shows that unprecedented awareness levels in terms of health and nutrition are very often matched with a lax attitude in adopting healthy practices.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

According to the findings, even though nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of respondents know the connection between healthy eating and losing weight, more than half (55 percent) admitted that they had not consumed leafy vegetables in the required quantity the previous day.

Diet
As many as 97 percent of Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ make a conscious effort to add nutritive elements. Unsplash

In fact, the Global Burden of Diseases study ranked India 118 on its global index because poor dietary habits accounted for 310 deaths per 100,000 people. Despite awareness levels about proper nutrition and diet being high, these do not necessarily result in the right action.

The survey revealed one of the reasons for this gap between awareness and action is because meals were being skipped regularly:

  • 84 percent of respondents admitted they skipped meals
  • 46 percent confessed they would forgo a meal because of an important work meeting
  • 42 percent claimed they ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ consumed healthy or nutritious home-cooked meals during festivals

Also Read: Poor Diet Contributes Most to Deaths by Heart Diseases

Additional survey highlights:

  • Nearly one-third (31 percent) consider working timings the top barrier to a healthy lifestyle
  • More than one-in-five (22 percent) believe their family is the constraint
  • 62 percent claimed it was ‘extremely difficult’ or ‘difficult’ to influence family members to eat a healthy diet  (IANS)

Previous articleConsuming Almonds Daily Helps to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases
Next articleHere’s How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Here’s How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
After around seven months of complete closure due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres in the national capital reopened...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consuming Almonds Daily Helps to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the number one cause of deaths across the globe, and in India. CVD is...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After around seven months of complete closure due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres in the national capital reopened...
Read more

Survey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 97 percent of Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely'...
Read more

Consuming Almonds Daily Helps to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the number one cause of deaths across the globe, and in India. CVD is...
Read more

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

Antibodies of Patients With Severe Covid-19 Affect Immune System: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that patients seriously ill with the Covid-19 disease have antibodies that are blocking so-called interferons, which are an important part of...
Read more

It’s Time for Us to Stand Together

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL A modern, progressive secular country that "wears" its traditions proudly, that is what the Tanishq advert said to me. Eight years ago Tanishq...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada