Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

-By Varuni Trivedi

In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has confirmed that it was a case of suicide and asserts that the Mumbai Police has begun an investigation regarding the same.

Sushant aged 34, was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. Sushant’s spokesperson has released a statement saying, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Initial reports suggest that the door to his room was broken as Rajput hadn’t responded in a while, he was then found hanging. Police reports suggest that he was suffering from depression for the past six months. Rajput’s close friends in a statement to media also revealed that the reason behind his suicide was depression. However, no suicide note has not been recovered yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput started off as a bright young TV star with his first success in the industry as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. Later on, he appeared in dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where his performance was widely loved.

In 2011, he decided to take a break from TV and went on to pursue a career in Bollywood. He made his debut with the critically acclaimed 2013 film Kai Po Che. Sushant saw a successful Film career as well and bagged lead roles in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and the more recent Chhichhore.

Sushant was born in Patna in 1986 and moved to Delhi after his mother passed away in 2002. He was not only a good looking actor but a bright student, he secured all-India 7th rank in AIEEE. He was a National Olympiad winner in Physics and later pursued a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering. Around this time, he decided to drop engineering to pursue an acting career and started taking Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and Barry John’s acting classes.

Surprisingly enough the news of Rajput’s death comes days after his ex-manager Disha Salina also committed ‘suicide’ in Mumbai. Further investigation in this matter awaits, the police have given no statement regarding any connection whatsoever with respect to the two suicides being related.

A look Back on Sushant’s Career:

Even though Sushant had a short-lived career he has done some stellar work in the industry. He worked with some of the most famed names of Bollywood like Rajkumar Hirani, Abhishek Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee, Neeraj Pandey, Nitesh Tiwari, and Abhishek Chaubey. Sushant has starred alongside famed actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anushka Sharma in PK, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more. Sushant made a name for himself from the TV show Pavitra Rishta, where his work was praised by many. Sushant was one of the few stars who had successfully made the transition from TV to movies and was loved in the industry.

He was also well known for his philanthropic works, Rajput had donated Rs one crore to help Keralites who reeled under the century’s worst-ever floods. Bollywood actors and noted sportspersons have taken to social media to express their shock and plight after hearing about Shushant’s demise. Celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and many others have reacted with shock and disbelief. Condolences have poured in from PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and other leaders from across the political spectrum.

Sushant’s stellar acting, his philanthropic work, and his sweet smile will stay in the hearts of his fans forever.