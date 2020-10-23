Friday, October 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Swiggy Onboards Over 7000 New Restaurants In A Month
BusinessLead Story

Swiggy Onboards Over 7000 New Restaurants In A Month

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad are the most active metro cities using Swiggy

0
Swiggy
Swiggy has successfully joined hands with 7000 restaurants and have delivered a huge amount food orders. Flickr

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday revealed it has onboarded more than 7,000 new restaurants a month on Swiggy which is 3,000 more than the pre-covid times, along with delivering 10 crore orders since the beginning of the lockdown.

Nearly 6,000 new restaurants are small and medium restaurants compared to 3,500 in the pre-covid era and there has been a five-fold increase per month in onboarding fine-dine restaurants for online deliveries, Swiggy said.

“Our pan-India food delivery has recovered around 80-85 percent of pre-Covid order value. In many markets, it is at 95 percent, some even over 100 percent,” the company said in a statement.

In the IPL 13 season, Swiggy is seeing major cities reaching pre-covid recovery values.

During the ongoing cricketing season, the Tier 2, 3 cities have performed exceptionally well recording a double-digit growth over the first weekend itself, the company informed.

Swiggy
Swiggy order value has been increased after the IPL season has started. Flickr

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad are the most active metro cities while Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow are the most active tier-2 cities this cricket season.

“Almost over 200 cities have now reached 90 percent of their pre-Covid GMV (gross merchandise value) levels with more than 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-Covid levels,” Swiggy said.

Certain micro pockets within the country have also reached 200 percent of their pre- COVID value.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गूगल भी अपनी सेवा का प्रचार करने के लिए करता है भुगतान

Big food delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery.

However, due to a lot of the customers migrating from these metros into tier 2 and 3 cities, they have reached their 80 percent GMV levels.

“With offices resuming operations, we can expect the working population to migrate back to the metros in the near future and reach full recovery,” Swiggy said.

ALSO READ: 6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic

Swiggy’s Jumpstart Package has supported over 50,000 restaurants in the last four months.

“Over 15,000 restaurants have leveraged Jumpstart for the ‘Best Safety Standards’ tag and over 10,000 restaurants leveraged it for boosting their business,” it said. (IANS)

Previous articleOTT Platforms Ready For Explosive Growth Led By Jio 5G Network
Next articleSushmita Sen: Time Off Gave The Breathing Space To Introspect

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

Aspirin May Lower the Death Risk of Severe COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk...
Read more

Misuse of Underground Water to be Punishable Offense

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wastage and misuse of potable water and groundwater will, henceforth, be a punishable offense in India. In an important step in groundwater preservation in the...
Read more

Western Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud, storage solutions major...
Read more

SMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the most vulnerable segment in India when it comes to cyberattacks, said a new eBook report. The...
Read more

Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Successfully

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior doctor confirmed on Friday. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada