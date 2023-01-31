Taiwan Conflict: US general warns over 2025 conflict in Taiwan

A top U.S. general issued a warning to his staff that a war with China over Taiwan may break out in two years, in what some Taiwanese analysts call a “worst-case scenario” that so far remains unlikely.

In a memo dated Feb.1 but sent Friday and leaked on social media , U.S. Air Force general Mike Minihan ordered officers under his command to prepare for “the next fight.”

“I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command (AMC) which oversees transport and refueling for the Air Force, wrote.

“Xi secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022,” the general reasoned.

“Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025,” he wrote.

Gen. Minihan ordered Air Force commanders to make efforts to build “a fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain.”

The First Island Chain is a chain of main archipelagos surrounding the East Asian continental mainland, including Japan and Taiwan.