TVK Chief Vijay Booked for Model Code Violation During Chennai Roadshow

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay and his party cadres have been booked for alleged violation of the Model code of conduct. Following a complaint filed on Tuesday, a case was registered at the Peravallur Police Station in Chennai after an officer flagged the violation of electoral rules during a roadshow.

According to the complaint filed by Flying squad officer V. Kumar, TVK candidate Vijay, allegedly violated electoral rules by utilizing 30 loudspeakers, obstructed an ambulance from passing, and amassed a crowd of over 5000 people during a roadshow, resulting in significant upheaval of public order and traffic flow.

The complainant said that on Monday 30th march, Vijay and some other party members arrived at the venue in a campaign vehicle at around 3.40 p.m. Subsequently, they were joined by around 5000 party cadres, hoisting party flags and shouting slogans. 30 loudspeakers were installed as well, blasting party slogans at high volumes, and the roadshow disrupted traffic flow along the route.

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The officer clarified that the party was permitted to conduct campaign activities between 5p.m. and 6p.m.,with the authorized usage of five loudspeakers and a crowd allowance of around 500 people. However, Vijay and his party cadres deliberately disregarded the permittances.

Acting on the complaint, the Peravallur police has registered a case under five sections, including sections 126(2) (obstruction of public movement), 189(2) (violation of permitted conditions and unlawful gathering), 223 (public nuisance and disruption) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and provisions of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

TVK Responds to Allegations

Taking to X to express their chagrin over the ‘lack of police protection despite obtaining prior permission,’ TVK wrote in a post: “Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader’s campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation.”

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The party further urged the Election Commission of India to step in and resolve this matter with utmost attention. “The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly,” the post further read.

Leveling up the assertions, the party also alleged that state officials were deliberately engaging in biased practices by selectively handing out permissions for campaign activities. “Moreover, refusing permission to the leader of the Tamil Nadu Victory Society while granting one-sided approval only to DMK leader Stalin for open-vehicle campaigning is an act that turns democracy into a mockery. We urge the Election Commission to take immediate action against officials who, in collusion with the DMK government, are sabotaging the government’s responsibilities related to the campaign activities of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and stifling the environment for conducting proper campaigns,” the party said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Details

Vijay will be contesting from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, where he will oppose the ruling party DMK’s candidates. Tamil Nadu is set to go on polls in a single phase on April 23 across all the 234 constituencies.

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