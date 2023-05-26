Govt arts & science colleges in TN to have napkin vending machines

After installing napkin vending machines in government schools of the state, the Tamil Nadu government is embarking on a project to install the machines in all government arts and science colleges in the state.



The higher education department officials told IANS that there are presently only a few government colleges that have napkin vending machines and incinerators in the state.



As per a study conducted by the department of higher education, there is a fall in attendance of girls in the government colleges in rural areas of the state during particular dates. The study found that many students were not reaching colleges during their menstrual cycle due to pain and ill- health.



This has led to the department of higher education mulling the possibility of installing napkin vending machines and incinerators in all government colleges.

