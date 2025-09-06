Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya SIT Files 790-Page Chargesheet Against Wife, Lover, and 3 Others

The case involves Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, whose shocking death earlier this year gripped the nation. It began as a missing persons investigation when newlyweds Raja and Sonam, both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were reported missing on 26 May 2025 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja, a 29-year-old businessman, and Sonam, 24, had married on 11 May 2025. The couple traveled to Shillong on 21 May and later went to Sohra. On 23 May, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, they disappeared.

Police launched a massive search operation involving Sohra Police, SOT, NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups, and local villagers. On 2 June, authorities recovered Raja’s body from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim near Wei Sawdong Falls, Sohra, with two sharp injuries on his head. Sonam resurfaced on 8 June near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi–Ghazipur highway and later surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh.

The SIT investigation revealed that Sonam had been in a long-term relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who previously worked as an accountant in her family’s furniture business. Police alleged that Sonam and Raj conspired with Akash, Vishal, and Anand to murder Raja during the honeymoon trip. Investigators said Vishal Singh Chauhan struck Raja with a machete (“dao”), while Sonam was present at the scene and fled when Raja began to bleed. The three hired assailants then dumped the body in the gorge. Police later recovered the murder weapon, blood-stained clothing, Sonam’s mangalsutra and toe ring, CCTV footage, and eyewitness testimonies linking the accused to the crime.