Smartphone shipments in India are set to cross the 170 million mark in 2022

The overall smartphone shipments are set to cross the 170 million mark in 2022, a new report showed on Wednesday, adding that 5G mobile shipments in India grew more than 300 percent (on year) in India in the first quarter.
Samsung led the 5G segment with a 23 percent market share in Q1.
While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-Rs 7,000) declined, premium smartphones (Rs 25,000 and above) grew 58 percent, indicating a strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)'s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report'.
"However, the smartphone industry continues to face major headwinds, including prevailing supply-side dynamics, and resultant raw material shortages. While the initial two months of the quarter remain muted, March bucked the trend, with growth picking up," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.
Apple shipments recorded 20 percent YoY growth in Q1 and it topped the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) segment with 77 percent market share.
In Q1 2022, the overall feature phone segment declined 43 percent (on year), driven by supply-side constraints, an increase in operator tariff plans as well as rising inflationary trends.
The 2G feature phone and 4G feature phone segments declined by 42 percent and 50 percent YoY, respectively.
"CMR estimates point to a potential 5-8 percent YoY growth in smartphone shipments. We anticipate H2 (second half) 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints," said Kumari. (AA/IANS)