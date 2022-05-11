Smartphone shipments in India are set to cross the 170 million mark in 2022

The overall smartphone shipments are set to cross the 170 million mark in 2022, a new report showed on Wednesday, adding that 5G mobile shipments in India grew more than 300 percent (on year) in India in the first quarter.

Samsung led the 5G segment with a 23 percent market share in Q1.

While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-Rs 7,000) declined, premium smartphones (Rs 25,000 and above) grew 58 percent, indicating a strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR)'s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report'.

"However, the smartphone industry continues to face major headwinds, including prevailing supply-side dynamics, and resultant raw material shortages. While the initial two months of the quarter remain muted, March bucked the trend, with growth picking up," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Apple shipments recorded 20 percent YoY growth in Q1 and it topped the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) segment with 77 percent market share.