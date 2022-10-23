Ola Electric launches new e-scooter billed at Rs 79,999

Ola Electric on Saturday launched an all-new Ola S1 Air electric scooter at a special introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The e-scooter weighs 99 kg and claims to deliver a top speed of 85 km per hour and goes from zero to 40 in just 4.3 seconds.

The new S1 Air is built on the S1 platform and is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor.

The new S1 Air offers a two-tone body color scheme and is available in five colors -- Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Liquid Silver.

Those who reserve the scooter for Rs 999 on or before Diwali can get it for an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in early April next year.