Heart patients need to exercise caution this Diwali, Tech innovation helpful in averting after effects

The festival of lights and sweets -- Diwali, has once again excited us for merry-making. However, the festive joy with highly saturated sweet delicacies consumed during this period can increase cardiac problems. And these expected conditions affecting the heart on Diwali are known to us.



But people are unable to identify a number of external or internal conditions affecting their hearts throughout the year, and later ailing their hearts. To keep our hearts healthy, we need to adopt preventive care. And, IHL has developed a tech-driven Heart Health Calculator, which serves as a preventive tool that helps in heart risk assessment using several factors, including age, BMI, BP and cholesterol levels.



Senior Cardiologist and Padma Shri Awardee at Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, Dr Mohsin Wali also said, "Heart diseases are preventable, and besides lifestyle modification and diet, we should focus on preventive screening to get updated with the condition of the heart."



Speaking on the measures of preventing heart attacks by calculating heart health scores and lifestyle modifications during IHL Wellness Matters Episode-13 on Heart Health: Preventive Measures and Strategies in association with HEAL Foundation, Dr Satyender Goel, Founder and CEO , India Health Link (IHL) said, "We need to educate the general public about heart health in India and throughout the world, and IHL has been working ceaselessly to spread awareness around preventive care, and provide a varied solution for it. We want every adult over 18 years of age to be able to track their health, including heart health, using simple parameters."