Telangana's Kamareddy, Medak receive highest rainfall in 50 years

Hyderabad, Aug 28; Kamareddy and Medak districts of Telangana received the highest rainfall in the last 50 years, state government officials said on Thursday.

The two districts witnessed unprecedented rain during the last 24 hours, triggering flash floods.

While Argonda station at Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy received 44 cm of rain, a total of 23 locations received more than 20 cm of rainfall. These include 10 stations in Kamareddy, four in Nirmal, six in Medak and the remaining in Nizamabad and Siddipet.

This has been the heaviest downpour in such a short span in the last 50 years.

A total of 15 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected districts. In addition, about 100 Army personnel from the TASA unit Hyderabad are engaged in rescue and relief in Medak District.

Due to heavy rainfall in Kamareddy district, six mandals have been severely affected by floods, namely Kamareddy, Bibipet, Rajampet, Nizamsagar, Yellareddy, and Machareddy. With the coordination of all concerned departments, more than 500 people have been rescued so far.

State Disaster Response Force team rescued nine workers at Boggu Gudise and another five people at Gunkal Village. A person died in a wall collapse. A car with two people got washed in Neelakatta vagu Domakonda.

The railway track has caved in at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal, forcing authorities to stop train movement until further orders. In Kamareddy town, the Housing Board Colony, GR Colony, Teachers Colony, and Sarampally ST Residential School areas are among the worst affected.

The officials said food and other essential supplies are being provided to the affected people.

Rescue operations were on with the help of SDRF and NDRF teams. Evacuation operation is going on in the affected villagers of Nizamsagar and Pocharam dams.