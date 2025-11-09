Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Nabs 81 Fraudsters in Multi-State Operation

Hyderabad, Nov 9: In the first-ever simultaneous multi-state special operations, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 81 cyber fraudsters, including seven women.

The coordinated special operation was conducted for 25 days in October across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Shikha Goel, Director, TGSCB, said on Sunday that this multi-state cybercrime crackdown reflects the Bureau's zero-tolerance policy towards cybercrime and its firm commitment to dismantling organised online fraud networks operating across India.

She said in a statement that 28 of the accused were arrested from Kerala, 23 from Maharashtra, 13 from Karnataka, 10 from Andhra Pradesh and seven from Tamil Nadu.

Those arrested include 17 agents, 11 involved in cheque and cash withdrawals amounting to Rs 34,70,900, and 53 mule account holders who received commissions of up to 5 per cent on the fraudulent amounts transacted through their accounts.

The operation also led to the seizure of 84 mobile phones, 101 SIM cards, and 89 bank passbooks and cheque books used in various fraudulent transactions.

The investigation revealed that the arrested individuals came from varied professional backgrounds, underscoring the widespread reach of cyber-enabled crime. Among them were three bank employees - a Sales Executive from IDFC Bank linked to 106 cases, an employee from Federal Bank, and a Branch Manager from Bandhan Bank - directly involved in facilitating illegal financial activities.

