Over 100 crore cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan's Alwar; six held

Jaipur, Sep 19: In a major breakthrough under Operation Cyber Sangram, the police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have successfully dismantled a large-scale cybercrime racket responsible for facilitating online frauds exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Six accused, including the mastermind Sanjay Arora, have been arrested for their involvement in creating and selling hundreds of mule bank accounts used to launder money obtained through cyberfraud.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that the operation was initiated in response to the growing number of cybercrime complaints, including cases of sextortion, online marketplace scams, and fraudulent digital transactions.

A specialised team from Vaishali Nagar Police Station, led by Station House Officer Gurudutt Saini, conducted the investigation and tracked down the network operating behind the scenes.

The investigation, supported by the Alwar Cyclone Cell, revealed that a suspicious bank account under the name of a fictitious firm, Laxmi Enterprises, had been used for fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 41 crore, with more than Rs 2 crore linked to 101 formal complaints.

During questioning, the accused admitted to creating fake firms and opening current accounts in those names, which they sold to cybercriminal gangs.

These mule accounts were used to quickly transfer illicit funds, ensuring that the money could be withdrawn before the accounts were flagged or frozen.