Tea Seller Turns Cyber Fraud Kingpin—Bihar Police Uncovers Cybercrime Racket in Gopalganj

Bihar Police uncovered a major cybercrime racket operating out of Gopalganj, Bihar, where a former tea seller allegedly ran an extensive online fraud network spanning multiple states. Over ₹1.05 crore in cash, gold, silver, and dozens of bank documents were seized during a late-night raid on Friday, 17 October 2025, leading to the arrest of two brothers believed to be at the centre of the operation.

Acting on a confidential tip, police conducted the raid on a house in Amaithi Khurd village. During the search, officers recovered ₹1,05,49,850 in cash, 344 grams of gold, 1.75 kilograms of silver, 85 ATM cards, 75 passbooks, 28 chequebooks, Aadhaar cards, two laptops, three mobile phones, and a luxury car. The operation was supervised by Cyber DSP Avantika Dilip Kumar.

According to police, the prime accused, Abhishek Kumar, once ran a small tea stall before allegedly joining a cybercrime racket. He later moved to Dubai, from where he is believed to have coordinated fraudulent operations, while his brother Aditya Kumar managed transactions and logistics within India. “Initial investigation suggests the gang transferred fraudulently obtained money into multiple bank accounts and later converted it into cash,” said DSP Avantika Dilip Kumar.

Investigators suspect that the network operated beyond Bihar, with several associates being traced in other states. Preliminary checks revealed that most of the seized bank passbooks were issued in Bengaluru, prompting police to expand the probe across state lines to determine possible connections to larger cyber networks.

Officials said the scale of recovery makes this one of the biggest cyber fraud busts in Gopalganj to date. The evidence indicates that the gang may have laundered significant sums through bank accounts in Karnataka and other regions before converting them to cash. Police sources confirmed that both the Income Tax Department and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have joined the probe to verify the source of the funds and examine potential links to national cybercrime networks.

The arrested brothers have been under interrogation for two days. Investigators are analysing data from laptops, mobile phones, and documents seized from the property to identify additional members of the network and map their financial transactions.

Officials said the case underscores the growing sophistication of cybercrime in smaller towns and rural areas, where ordinary individuals are increasingly drawn into high-tech fraud networks. The Bihar Police have called the case a wake-up call for stronger cybersecurity enforcement and awareness as investigations continue into the full extent of the gang’s interstate operations. [Rh/Eth/DS]

