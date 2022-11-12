All six assassins of Rajiv Gandhi released from prison



It noted that the state government has recommended the release of all convicts, and also that the convicts have spent more than two decades in prison and that their conduct was satisfactory.



The others who were released from the prison on Saturday are Shanthan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.



Nalini and Ravichandran are from Tamil Nadu while the four others are Sri Lankan nationals.



The Sri Lankan natives -- Shanthan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar were shifted to the Tiruchi rehabilitation camp of Sri Lankan refugees.



The Supreme Court in its order stated that the six convicts were in prison for the last three decades, and they did not create any issues in the prison.



S. Nalini who was on parole, was first taken to the Katpadi police station and then to Vellore central prison from where the formalities of her release were completed.



The other prisoners were in Puzhal and Madurai Central prison.



Nalini's counsel Pugazhendi told media persons that it is yet to be decided whether she would stay in Tamil Nadu or shift to London where her daughter is staying. (KB/IANS)