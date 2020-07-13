Top 5 Hindu Temples to Visit Across Asia

According to many scholars, Hinduism is the world’s oldest religion, with roots dating back more than 4,000 years. Approximately 95 percent of the world’s Hindus live in India.

A Hindu temple is a spiritual destination for many Hindus, and also, landmarks around which ancient arts, community celebrations and economy have flourished.

Here is a list of 5 Hindu Temples which one must visit:

Prambanan Temple, Indonesia

Prambanan, temple, is the largest Hindu temple in Indonesia and the second-largest in Southeast Asia. The temple is dedicated to the three Great Hindu Dieties: Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The central building is 47-metre-high (154 ft) and the temple towers depict the Ramayana epic. The unique Hindu architecture of the temple, which is based on Vastu Shastra, attracts many visitors from around the world. Prambanan Temple was built in the 10th century by two Kings named Rakai Pakatanand and Rakai Balitung and is located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of the city of Yogyakarta.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple (Srirangam), South India

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple or Vishnu Temple is located in located in Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, India. It is one of the largest temples in the world and largest temple in India. The Hindu temple dedicated to Ranganatha, a reclining form of the Hindu deity Maha Vishnu.

As suggested by an article on The Chakra, one of many legends has it that years and years ago a sage placed down a statue of Vishnu on a serpent while taking a rest. When the sage was ready to leave after his rest, the statue could not move and thus a temple was built over it.

The temple covers an area of 155 acres and consists of 81 shrines, 21 towers, 39 pavilions, and several water tanks. These features make it the world’s largest functioning Hindu temple.

The outermost wall of the temple is roughly 2.5 miles (almost 4 km) long and the inner most temple is the oldest and most sacred. The temple is on an island surrounded by the Kaveri River.

Hampi Temples, South India

Hampi, a village, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in east-central Karnataka, India. It is also referred to as the Group of Monuments at Hampi and known for its magnificent sand monuments.

Some of the many Hindu temples that are still actively worshipped in Hampi are:

Achyutaraya Temple

Chandramauleshwara Temple

Malyavanta Raghunathaswamy Temple

Badavi Linga

Hazara Rama Temple Complex

Krishna Temple Complex

Vitthla Temple Complex

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, North India

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, located in Varanasi, is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Shiva.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the holiest temples for Hindu devotees across the world. It is believed that a simple glimpse at the Jyotirlinga of Shiva can lead to a purifying and spiritual cleansing experience.

The temple receives around 3,000 visitors every day and consists of 3 grand domes of which 2 are covered by gold. The temple was built in 1780 and is located on the banks of the holy Ganges.

Batu Caves Hindu Shrine, Malaysia

Batu Caves shrine lies thirteen kilometres north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The cave is also one of the most popular Hindu shrines outside India. It is also referred as 10th Caves or Hill for Lord Muruga in short as there are 6 important holy shrines in India and four more in Malaysia.

The Batu Caves is said to be around 400 million years old but was discovered in 1892. Almost 100 m above the ground, the Batu Caves temple complex consists of 3 main caves and a few smaller ones surrounding them.

Many people primarily visit to get blessings from Lord Murugan. Two-hundred-and-seventy-two concrete steps lead the way up to various cave temples rising up to 100 meters above ground level. Not only does this place offer a religious sanctuary to Hindus around the world but it also offers an experience like nowhere else as a result of the mix of nature, spirituality and religion.