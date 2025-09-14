Thousands Took to Street in London for Tommy Robinson’s Anti-Immigration Protest

The protest, called the “Unite the Kingdom” rally and organized by Tommy Robinson, quickly turned violent. The Metropolitan Police said at least 25 people were arrested for fighting, assault, vandalism, and disorderly conduct. Twenty-six officers were injured, four of them seriously, with injuries ranging from broken teeth and possible fractures to concussions. Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Matt Twist, called the violence “wholly unacceptable” and confirmed that further arrests were expected.



Police authorities deployed more than 1,600 officers, including 500 from outside London, and imposed strict conditions to prevent clashes between Robinson’s supporters and about 5,000 counter-protesters organized by Stand Up to Racism, a group campaigning against fascism in Britain. Despite these measures, violent confrontations broke out, with police reporting that officers were “assaulted with kicks and punches” and targeted with bottles, flares, and other projectiles.



Counter-demonstrators, carrying signs such as “Refugees Welcome” and “Smash the Far Right,” marched from a separate route at Whitehall in central London. Labour MP Diane Abbott joined them, warning that Robinson’s allies “are some of the most anti-women forces in society” and vowing that anti-racist groups would “defeat the fascists.”