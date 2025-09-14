Thousands Took to Street in London for Tommy Robinson’s Anti-Immigration Protest

Over 100,000 people attended the far-right “Unite the Kingdom” rally led by Tommy Robinson
The rally led to violent clashes where 26 police officers were injured and 25 arrests were made.
Around 5,000 anti-racist demonstrators marched nearby, condemning Robinson
On Saturday, over 100,000 protesters marched through central London in a huge anti-immigration rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The London Metropolitan Police described it as one of the largest demonstrations of its kind in recent years, estimating attendance between 110,000 and 150,000 people.
The protest, called the “Unite the Kingdom” rally and organized by Tommy Robinson, quickly turned violent. The Metropolitan Police said at least 25 people were arrested for fighting, assault, vandalism, and disorderly conduct. Twenty-six officers were injured, four of them seriously, with injuries ranging from broken teeth and possible fractures to concussions. Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Matt Twist, called the violence “wholly unacceptable” and confirmed that further arrests were expected.
Police authorities deployed more than 1,600 officers, including 500 from outside London, and imposed strict conditions to prevent clashes between Robinson’s supporters and about 5,000 counter-protesters organized by Stand Up to Racism, a group campaigning against fascism in Britain. Despite these measures, violent confrontations broke out, with police reporting that officers were “assaulted with kicks and punches” and targeted with bottles, flares, and other projectiles.
Counter-demonstrators, carrying signs such as “Refugees Welcome” and “Smash the Far Right,” marched from a separate route at Whitehall in central London. Labour MP Diane Abbott joined them, warning that Robinson’s allies “are some of the most anti-women forces in society” and vowing that anti-racist groups would “defeat the fascists.”
The rally had been promoted as a “festival of free speech,” and protesters claimed it was meant to protect British heritage and culture. Demonstrators waved British and English flags, carried banners with slogans such as “Stop the Boats” and “Send Them Home,” and shouted chants including “Whose street? Our street” and “England.” Some also sang “Keir Starmer’s a wanker” to the tune of Seven Nation Army.
As reported by The Guardian, Robinson took to the stage and told the crowd that the gathering marked the beginning of a “cultural revolution.” He declared, “Britain has finally awoken” and insisted, “this is never going away.” He further claimed that British courts had ruled the rights of undocumented migrants override those of local communities, citing Epping Council’s failed case against the Home Office. Robinson added: “They told the world that Somalians, Afghanis, Pakistanis – all of them – their rights supersede yours, the British public, the people that built this nation.” In a post on X, he wrote: “Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we unite as one for our freedoms.”
The Guardian also noted that the rally began with a performance by members of Destiny Church from New Zealand, who performed a haka, sang a song with lyrics about “making the West look like the Middle East,” and tore up the flags of the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State, and Palestine to loud cheers. Later, Robinson played a video showing images of convicted grooming gang members, followed by footage of a white woman in tears.
The demonstration drew international attention. Elon Musk addressed the rally via video, warning of the “rapidly increasing erosion of Britain” and accusing the government of failing to protect citizens from crime, including grooming gangs. He said: “It’s unreal the government has failed in its duty to protect its citizens, which is a fundamental duty of government.” French nationalist Éric Zemmour told the crowd they were victims of the “great replacement,” adding: “You and we are being colonised by our former colonies.” Germany’s Petr Bystron of the far-right AfD—Alternative for Germany—also joined the march.
The enormous turnout overwhelmed Whitehall, forcing police to shut entry before speeches began. Thousands were left stranded on Westminster Bridge and in Parliament Square, with crowds swelling to dangerous levels. Some people stood on bus stops and portable toilets to see the stage, while some signs in the crowd read “Why are white people despised when our tax money pays for everything?” and “Call centres: speak English.”
The rally followed months of anti-migrant protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers. Immigration has become a major issue in the UK, with more than 28,000 people crossing the English Channel in small boats this year. Supporters said they were defending national pride, while critics warned the event showcased growing racism and hostility toward foreigners.
Despite his criminal convictions for assault, fraud, and contempt of court, Robinson has become a central figure in anti-immigration activism. Once founder of the far-right English Defence League, he remains highly polarizing. While the anti-immigration party Reform UK has distanced itself from him, Robinson continues to draw massive crowds and maintain a large online following.
Police said investigations into Saturday’s violence are ongoing and further arrests are likely. [Rh/VP]
Also Read: