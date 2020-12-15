Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Top Things To Do In Orlando Besides Theme Parks
BusinessLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Top Things To Do In Orlando Besides Theme Parks

There are a few other places you can visit during your stay

0
Theme parks
Skyline of Orlando, Florida. Wikimedia Commons

By Carol  Trehearn

It’s no surprise that when people talk about Orlando, Florida, you automatically associate the destination with some of the top theme parks in the world. While these are front-runners when visiting the spot for any family, there are a few other places you can visit during your stay.

Take a look at some of the best places to visit in Orlando besides the famous theme parks:

Bok Tower Gardens

This beautiful spot is just 10 miles from Legoland, Florida, and is the perfect place to soak up spectacular surroundings and nature. Bok Tower Gardens covers around 700 acres and includes woodland gardens, nature trails, citrus groves, and conversation land. It’s the ideal setting for kids and adults alike and is a hidden gem compared to the hustle and bustle of other tourist sites.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Gatorland

Another thing Florida is known for its alligators and the perfect place to see thousands of alligators and crocodiles is Gatorland. It’s one of Orlando’s oldest attractions and is set on around 100 acres and includes a petting zoo, breeding marsh, and Florida panthers. If you’re staying in the area, it’s far not to travel to. For example, it’s about a 35 minutes drive from the popular Solterra resort.

Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park

theme parks
Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park is must visit. Wikimedia Commons

This attraction is located near Walt Disney World in Kissimmee and is not for the faint-hearted if you’re afraid of heights. There are activities including swings, nets, ropes, and a trapeze so you can show off your best Tarzan impressions to everyone.

Winter Park Boat Tours

These one hour narrated boat tours are a great way to see the beauty of Winter Park’s waterways. This spot is around 15 minutes north of downtown Orlando. It is a relaxing journey, including sights such as Rollins College, Kraft Azalea Gardens, and not to mention the multi-million dollar mansions along the way.

Crystal River Watersports

If you travel to Florida’s west coast, you can spot off at this spot to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. One of the top features of this attraction is the 3-hour’ Swimming with Manatees’ tour. Plus, you can opt for the Eco Tour, where you may get a chance to see gators, wild pigs, and dolphins. There are also scuba diving and freshwater dive tours available.

Orlando Balloon Rides

Take to the skies in a spectacular balloon ride over Orlando’s skyline. These rides showcase the best views of the location and provide a unique vacation experience. You’ll find this operator just a short distance from Walt Disney World.

ALSO READ: 60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Revolution Adventures

If you’re looking for some outdoor fun and adventure, then this spot in Florida’s countryside has it in abundance. There’s everything from off-road and dune buggy driving to guided tours and fishing on the private lake. All the equipment is included in the price, and there’s plenty to do to spend a whole day soaking up the Florida landscapes.

There’s so much to do outside of the theme parks in Orlando. Don’t forget to visit the main tourist websites for more activities and savings on great days out!

Previous articleA Guide To Choose Your Face wash That Suits Your Skin
Next articleOnline Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Online Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dennis Ozkohen Residents of India have a great love for gambling and throughout the years, have enjoyed playing a variety of games. The question...
Read more
Beauty Tips

A Guide To Choose Your Face wash That Suits Your Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
The face wash is one of the most basic and important elements in a beauty regimen. Not only does it cleanse and clean your...
Read more
Lead Story

A Unique Collaboration Between Paramount Pictures And WOODFEATHER

NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique collaboration between Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise and WOODFEATHER, a luxury aviation decor brand, that makes the finest bespoke handcrafted propellers to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Online Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dennis Ozkohen Residents of India have a great love for gambling and throughout the years, have enjoyed playing a variety of games. The question...
Read more

Top Things To Do In Orlando Besides Theme Parks

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol  Trehearn It's no surprise that when people talk about Orlando, Florida, you automatically associate the destination with some of the top theme parks...
Read more

A Guide To Choose Your Face wash That Suits Your Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The face wash is one of the most basic and important elements in a beauty regimen. Not only does it cleanse and clean your...
Read more

A Unique Collaboration Between Paramount Pictures And WOODFEATHER

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique collaboration between Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise and WOODFEATHER, a luxury aviation decor brand, that makes the finest bespoke handcrafted propellers to...
Read more

Best Hatchbacks 2021: The Options That Could Be Your Ideal Next Car

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vald Are you searching for your next car? With so many options available, it can often be difficult to pick between the various makes...
Read more

Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs' wellbeing, which...
Read more

A Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Unexplained infertility refers to those cases of infertility in which the causes remain unknown. Infertility is a condition marked by the inability to conceive...
Read more

Fashionista Pryanca Talukdar: Few Styling Tips And Fashion Hacks

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
India-born Miss Bahrain and fashion influencer Pryanca Talukdar say she is all about minimalism with an edge and loves details. In an interview with IANSlife,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada