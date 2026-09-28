The Changing Landscapes of the Manaslu Circuit

One of the first major things you notice on the Manaslu Circuit is how quickly the scenery changes. The trek begins with green hills and goes through river valleys and terraced fields, and the surroundings gradually become more rugged as you gain elevation.

By the time you reach the approach towards Larkya La, the landscape feels very different from the one you encountered at the start of the trek.

The Manaslu Circuit Trek Larkya La Pass section is one of the popular parts of the trail, but the changing landscapes leading up to the crossing are just as important.

Then you cross a number of suspension bridges, forests, hills, and small settlements for several days while passing through the Budhi Gandaki River.

The river is close to the trail, and sometimes a rush of water is audible before it is seen in the lower parts of the trail.

As you go higher up in the trek, the vegetation changes. Broadleaf and bamboo can be seen more in the lower part of the route, and forested areas with pine, fir, and rhododendron are found more in the upper part of the route.

This change is subtle and is felt step by step as you follow the trail through the hills, into cooler weather and through thinning forest.

Green Hills to the High Mountain Landscape

The villages also start to look different. The Tibetan influences gradually increase further in the Upper Manaslu region.

Mani walls, chortens and prayer flags can be seen along trails and around villages. The landscape and the settlements seem to become closely connected, with the surrounding mountains playing a much bigger part in everyday life.

The scenery begins to change after Namrung and towards Lho, and the mountains start peeking.

The difference is even more apparent around Samagaun and on the way towards Samdo. There are fewer trees, the valleys are wider, the slopes are more rocky, and the terrain is more exposed.

The view of Mount Manaslu is one of the most noticeable aspects around Shyala and Samagaun, and the view doesn't stop there.

Slowly, glaciers, moraines, high pastures, and steep ridges create a unique aspect of the landscape.

At this point, the effect of altitude becomes very obvious.

Distances that seemed manageable on the lower parts can take much longer at higher elevations. You tend to slow down, take more breaks, and pay greater attention to each climb.

The environment also seems quieter. Since there are fewer trees and settlements nearby, trekkers will see wide open valleys.

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Crossing Larkya La and Descending to Bimthang

The highest point on the trek is at Larkya La. The ground gets much harder as one approaches the pass, with rocky ground and snow-covered slopes and great views of surrounding mountains.

Crossing this can be a very different experience from previous days. The pass is crossed depending on the weather, which also becomes a memorable part of the trek.

The crossing of Larkya La is certainly one of the biggest highlights of the trek, yet it doesn't seem entirely distinct from all that had gone before. When you get to the pass, you have already spent several days observing the landscape changing gradually. The landscape doesn't remain high and barren for long.

When you pass Larkya La and start to go downhill towards Bimthang, the scenery begins to change once more.

The vast alpine landscape gradually gives way to greener slopes and lower valleys. Trees appear more frequently, the path seems less exposed, and streams and rivers return to the landscape.

Having been surrounded for several days by rock, snow, and the high mountain ridges, the reappearance of the forests can be rather surprising.

That is why the Manaslu Circuit is so rewarding. No single landscape covers the whole trek. The path takes you through rivers, valleys, forests, mountain villages, high pastures, and alpine areas, with each part possessing its own features.

The changes take place slowly as you move along the trail. It is usually only when you look back that you notice how different the landscape is from where the trek started.

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