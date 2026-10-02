Why Rental Yield From a Phuket Holiday Home Is Harder to Earn Than Buyers Expect

Why Rental Income Is Part of Almost Every Buyer's Plan

For most overseas buyers, a Phuket home is part holiday house and part investment. The owner visits for a few weeks, and for the rest of the year the property is expected to cover its running costs and ideally earn a return. Sales brochures often support that idea with yield figures, and the visitor numbers make demand look certain.

Demand is real. The harder question is how much of it reaches the owner after a year of running costs, empty weeks and repairs.

Where the Yield Gets Lost

To understand that gap, we looked at several property management companies in Phuket and read reviews from local owners before speaking to Lofty Property Management, which has managed villas and condominiums in Phuket since 2015 and now looks after more than 250 properties. According to the company, an average villa on the island earns about THB 8,000 to 15,000 a night and can bring in up to THB 180,000 a month. Several things eat into that income before any money reaches the owner, and each one needs a different fix.

The first is the season. Phuket's high season runs roughly from November to April, and bookings drop during the rainy months from May to October. The company handles this with a pricing team that adjusts rates every day and lists properties on Airbnb, Agoda, Booking.com and its own booking website, so a quiet week on one platform can still fill through another.

The second is cost. Commission, platform fees, cleaning, laundry, utilities and repairs all come out of the booking income. The market is also levelling off. The company charges repairs at actual cost, asks owners to approve any job above THB 5,000, and shows every expense in an owner app as it happens.

The third is trust. An owner who lives abroad hands a manager the keys, the guests and the income, then relies on that manager's judgement for months at a time. Most people buy a holiday home so they don't have to deal with a power cut or a broken pump themselves. That makes the manager's response when something goes wrong more important than anything written in the contract.

The fourth is the law. Under Thailand's Hotel Act, renting out accommodation for less than 30 days counts as running a hotel and needs a licence. Many condominium buildings also ban stays shorter than 30 nights in their house rules, so buyers should check both before assuming a unit can earn nightly rates.