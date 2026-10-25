8 Practical Tips for Your First Thailand Trip

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Pack for Heat, Rain, and Temple Rules

Thailand's climate rarely dips below 75 degrees, even in the cooler months of November through February. Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential, but so is something to cover your shoulders and knees, since temples like Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok enforce modest dress and will turn away visitors in shorts or tank tops. Pack a compact umbrella if you're traveling during the rainy season between June and October, when afternoon downpours are sudden but usually brief.

Learn the Baht and Carry Small Bills

The Thai baht fluctuates, but it generally sits somewhere around 33 to 36 to the US dollar, so check the current rate before you go rather than relying on outdated conversions. ATMs are everywhere, though most charge a 220-baht foreign transaction fee on top of whatever your home bank adds, so withdrawing larger amounts less frequently saves money. Street vendors and tuk-tuk drivers rarely have change for a 1,000-baht note, so keep a stash of smaller bills for markets, food stalls, and taxis.

Don't Try to See the Whole Country at Once

Thailand is larger than it looks on a map, and Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and the southern islands are each a flight or a long bus ride apart. First-time visitors often make the mistake of cramming in six destinations over ten days and ending up exhausted. A more realistic plan covers two or three regions, spending at least three or four nights in each so travel days don't eat into the time meant for sightseeing. If planning feels overwhelming, some of the best Thailand tours are built specifically around this pacing, grouping cities and islands in ways that avoid backtracking across the country.

Use Grab Instead of Hailing Taxis Blind

Bangkok traffic is notorious, and unmetered taxis sometimes quote inflated flat fares to tourists who don't know better. Grab, the regional ride-hailing app, shows the price upfront and routes a driver to your exact location, which removes most of the guesswork. It works in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and most tourist hubs, and it accepts both cash and card payment depending on the driver.

Respect the Monarchy and Monks in Public

Thai law takes lèse-majesté seriously, and casual jokes or criticism about the royal family, even online, can lead to real legal trouble for foreigners. It's a subject best avoided entirely in conversation and on social media while in the country. Around monks, a few customs matter too: women should avoid direct physical contact with a monk, including handing him something directly, and should pass items to a monk through an intermediary or by placing them down instead.