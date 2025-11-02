‘Zero Tolerance Towards Violence’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful Bihar Polls

Kanpur, Nov 2 (IANS) A day after a JD-U candidate was arrested over the killing of a rival party supporter, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday assured a peaceful and transparent Assembly election in Bihar, reaffirming "zero tolerance towards violence".

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event, the CEC said: "The ECI has zero tolerance towards violence. Elections in Bihar will be conducted peacefully, lawfully and with complete transparency, ensuring that every voter has the opportunity to express their will and participate in this democratic festival..."

"Hopefully, all electors in Bihar will exercise their right to vote," said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.