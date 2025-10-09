India-UK economic partnership enters new phase with JETCO upgrade

Mumbai, Oct 9: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced the signing of the 'Terms of Reference' to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) during the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India.

The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK CETA, with both ministers repositing the JETCO to oversee its implementation and delivery.

JETCO provides a forum to UK companies to enhance their links and develop new partnerships with India business and decision makers. The UK India Business Council works closely with colleagues at UK Trade and Investment to support UK companies’ aspirations towards India.

“India-UK economic partnership enters a new phase! Thrilled to announce the signing of the Terms of Reference to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO),” Goyal posted on X.

He further stated that this institutional reset is a game-changer, “strengthening our framework for strategic engagement, driving the implementation of the India-UK CETA, and boosting our joint ambition to significantly enhance our bilateral trade”.