Inside Andrew and Tristan Tate's US Arrest: From Manosphere Influencers to 59 UK Charges Including Rape and Sex Trafficking

ON JULY 18, 2026, Tate brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested by the US Marshals Service in Miami. The brothers, who are social media influencers and supporters of US President Donald Trump, were arrested in the United States after British authorities requested their extradition. The British authorities made the request following a new set of charges against the two brothers, including rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, and assault.

The two brothers appeared before a federal court in Miami on Monday, July 20, 2026, where the extradition process officially began. Andrew and Tristan Tate are former kickboxers who are well known for promoting extreme wealth, hyper-masculinity, and misogynistic content online. Andrew Tate has also become one of the most well-known figures in the manosphere, an online community of influencers and content creators that promotes traditional male dominance and often shares misogynistic views about women. The brothers have a massive following among young people because of their wealth-generation programmes and controversial commentary.

Both brothers hold dual British and US citizenship and have denied all allegations against them, saying they will fight the extradition request. Before being arrested, the brothers were living in Florida after Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions in 2025. Their lawyers argued that the allegations are false and described the case as politically motivated.